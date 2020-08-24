Guadalupe V. Castañeda
Oxnard - Nuestra Querida Reina, Guadalupe V. Castaneda took her wings into her Eternal Life on, August 13, 2020. She is now reunited and rejoicing with her mother, Teresa Villarruel, her husband Jose "Joe" B. Castaneda, along with other close family members and friends in our, Promised Paradise.
Guadalupe was born on, February 2, 1944 in, Mexico City and has been a resident of Ventura County since, 1947. She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe School and graduated from Santa Clara High School. In 1969, she began her career as a, pharmacy technician at Leon's Pharmacy in, La Colonia where she was known as, "Lupita de la Botica," by all. She continued her career at Harbor Pharmacy, Medical RX Pharmacy and Herbay Pharmacy. In October 1989, she began her 17.5 year career with the, County of Ventura.
Our mother was a woman of integrity whom was selfless, kind, compassionate, and always put her family first. She had a deep love for cooking and listening to music and dancing, while doing both. She also loved watching her Telenovelas. She enjoyed having a good time and making people laugh, but most importantly she adored spending quality time with her grandchildren. We will all miss you so much nuestra reina, hermosa. Al fin esta´s bailando en la gloria de Dios!
She is survived by her children and their families: Faigofie Jr., Maria Teresa, Maximus Aina, Benjamin Leonardo, Makayla, Mia Castaneda, Amanda Orbach, Isaiah Perez, Manolo, Danielle Alejandra, Madden, and Maddox Velasco. Godchildren: Amanda Ocampo, Jose A. Castaneda, Maryann Leon-Cortez and Lucy Prieto.
Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited capacity from 2:00pm to 5:30pm on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at Garcia Mortuary, 629 South A Street in Oxnard.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Friday, August 28th, 2020 at Santa Clara Church, 324 South E Street in Oxnard. Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, Santa Clara Church is limiting capacity. Please visit www.santaclaraparish.org
under "Funeral Attendance" to reserve your seat. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H Street in Oxnard.
To sign the family's online guestbook, click on Guadalupe's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com
.