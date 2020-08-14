Guido "Marty" Martello
Oxnard - Guido "Marty" Martello passed away Unexpectedly Saturday August 8th 2020 at St. John's Medical Center in Oxnard.
Guido was born on 1st of April 1932 to Benedito and Carmenella Martello in Missoula, Montana.
Guido was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dominic, 5 sisters Anna, Rosie , Camilla , Alfonsina Of Missoula, MT, Dorothy of Anaconda MT, wife Lupe Martello and step-son David "Dicky" Velasquez and grandson Michael Velasquez.
Growing up in Missoula, Guido would assist with duties at his fathers Silver Dollar Bar, And attended St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church with his Mother. After he graduated, Guido joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Galveston, Tx. While serving, Guido was given the nickname "Marty" short for Martello. Marty served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged In 1955 while stationed in Camarillo, Ca.
As a civilian, Marty married Lupe Romero and became a small business owner, opening Willshire Station in 1962. Later, he relocated to the corner of 1st and Oxnard Blvd, opening Marty's Gulf and retired working for Rabobank.
As Marty matured he believed he could help change the world and sought opportunities to be selfless. Marty enjoyed donating toys to children, food for the homeless and playing Santa Clause for community events.
Marty was proud to be an American and bled Red, White and Blue but his greatest love and shining accomplishment was the family he created.
He is survived by his brother, Tony, of Seattle WA, brother Eddie, of Lampe MO. Sisters Mary Ann , And Philimena of Missoula MT, Girlfriend Lupe Portillo, sons Martin Martello, Chris Velasquez (Griselda), daughters Margie Lopez, Linda Nanez (Joe),Granddaughters Irene (Gilbert), Darlene (Cory), Stephanie (Randall), Sasha, Lizanne, Cindy (Ron), Rhonda (Chuck), Terri, Christina, grandsons Nicolas, Joseph, Richard, Jonathan 18 great grandchildren, 21 great great grandchildren, 3 great great great grandchildren.
A socially distant graveside vigil will be held at Conejo Mountain Memorial on Tuesday, August 18th at 11 am. The family asks to please wear a mask and in lieu of flowers, to please donate in Marty's name to the Wounded Warrior Project
.