1/2
Guido "Marty" Martello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guido's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guido "Marty" Martello

Oxnard - Guido "Marty" Martello passed away Unexpectedly Saturday August 8th 2020 at St. John's Medical Center in Oxnard.

Guido was born on 1st of April 1932 to Benedito and Carmenella Martello in Missoula, Montana.

Guido was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dominic, 5 sisters Anna, Rosie , Camilla , Alfonsina Of Missoula, MT, Dorothy of Anaconda MT, wife Lupe Martello and step-son David "Dicky" Velasquez and grandson Michael Velasquez.

Growing up in Missoula, Guido would assist with duties at his fathers Silver Dollar Bar, And attended St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church with his Mother. After he graduated, Guido joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Galveston, Tx. While serving, Guido was given the nickname "Marty" short for Martello. Marty served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged In 1955 while stationed in Camarillo, Ca.

As a civilian, Marty married Lupe Romero and became a small business owner, opening Willshire Station in 1962. Later, he relocated to the corner of 1st and Oxnard Blvd, opening Marty's Gulf and retired working for Rabobank.

As Marty matured he believed he could help change the world and sought opportunities to be selfless. Marty enjoyed donating toys to children, food for the homeless and playing Santa Clause for community events.

Marty was proud to be an American and bled Red, White and Blue but his greatest love and shining accomplishment was the family he created.

He is survived by his brother, Tony, of Seattle WA, brother Eddie, of Lampe MO. Sisters Mary Ann , And Philimena of Missoula MT, Girlfriend Lupe Portillo, sons Martin Martello, Chris Velasquez (Griselda), daughters Margie Lopez, Linda Nanez (Joe),Granddaughters Irene (Gilbert), Darlene (Cory), Stephanie (Randall), Sasha, Lizanne, Cindy (Ron), Rhonda (Chuck), Terri, Christina, grandsons Nicolas, Joseph, Richard, Jonathan 18 great grandchildren, 21 great great grandchildren, 3 great great great grandchildren.

A socially distant graveside vigil will be held at Conejo Mountain Memorial on Tuesday, August 18th at 11 am. The family asks to please wear a mask and in lieu of flowers, to please donate in Marty's name to the Wounded Warrior Project.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved