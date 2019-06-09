|
|
Guillerma "Irma" Del Rio
Oxnard - Guillerma "Irma" Del Rio passed away peacefully at home with her loved ones by her side on Jun 2, 2019 at 8:15pm in Oxnard, CA.
Guillerma "Irma" was born to Juanita and Cruz Gaona on Feb 9, 1952 in Victoria, TX. She was raised with siblings, Mike Gaona, Angie Gaona, Susie Robles, Mary Gilbert, Lupe Morna and Frank Gaona. When she was a young child, the family moved to Santa Paula, CA. "Irma" met her husband, Benedicto "Benny" Del Rio in 1970 and they married in Oxnard, CA in 1971.
"Irma" is survived by four children, sons, Benny, Joseph and Jeffrey Del Rio and daughter, Joanna; daughter-in-laws, Leah and Christina; grandchildren, Michael Joseph, Joseph Jr, Isaac and Jocelyn; great grandson, Johnathan; and step-grandchildren, Eric, Elyzhua and Nickolas.
"Irma" was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was very devoted to her family. She loved her children more than anything in this world and supported them in anything they chose to do. She enjoyed watching classic TV shows and loved to cook and dance. She welcomed anyone into her home and always had a smile on her face. She will be missed greatly. Our hearts are broken by her loss but we know she is at peace with God. We love you, mom.
A Viewing and Funeral Service will be held on Fri, Jun 14, 2019 at 9am and 10am, respectively at the Chapel of the Hills at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park: 2052 Howard Rd, Camarillo, CA 93012 with a reception to follow at 2pm at the Elks Lodge: 801 S A St, Oxnard, CA 93030.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019