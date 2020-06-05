Guillermina Pardo



Guillermina Pardo was born April 10, 1933 to Sebastian and Maria Guillermina Barrera. She passed away on May 27, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Tahmek, Yuctatan Mexico. She enjoyed going to church services and sharing the gospel while selling Avon for many years. She lived in Oxnard since 1969 and is preceded by her husband Juan Antonio Pardo.



She is survived by daughters Naomi Leal, Silvia Flores, Anna Gomez, son Amado Gomez JR., Daughter Rosie Gomez and son John Pardo.



Guillermina has been entrusted to the care of Garcia's Mortuary 629 south A St. Oxnard, CA 93030









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store