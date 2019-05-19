Services
Ventura - Gustavo Quiros passed away peacefully at St. John's Regional Medical Center on May 10, 2019 at the age of 60 with family by his side, after a brave, but brief, battle with cancer. "Gus", as he was known to most, was born in Tijuana, Mexico to Hector and Maria del Refugio Quiros on January 5, 1959. He made Ventura, CA his home for the past thirty-four years. This is where he also established and proudly operated his own business, Gus's Maintenance Inc. for the past twenty-eight years. He was proud when he became a U.S. citizen. He is survived by his wife of thirty six years Erin Quiros, two daughters; Vanessa Jimenez (Louie Jimenez) and Emily Quiros. Brother, Hector, and Sisters, Martha and Silvia. Along with numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. He was a caring and generous man whose sense of humor and love for people and oldies' music will be deeply missed. Memorial services will take place on Saturday, May 25th at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church in Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 19 to May 22, 2019
