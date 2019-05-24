|
Harland George Voigt, Jr.
Ventura - On the evening of May 18, 2019, Harland George Voigt, Jr. passed away unexpectedly at home at 84 years of age. He was a resident of Ventura for eighty years.
He was born to Harland and Iva Voigt, in Randolph, Nebraska in 1934. He joined the United States Navy in 1952, and served for 21 years, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer, Third Class. In 1962, he married the love of his life, Sheila McNeil, and together they raised five daughters. After he retired from the Navy in 2001, he worked in the Merchant Marine for 29 years.
Harley served through the Vietnam and Korean Wars, and was decorated for his service. He was stationed across the globe, and loved traveling to fascinating ports of call in his time in the Merchant Marine as well. He loved to sail from a very young age, and was a member of the Ventura Yacht Club for most of his life. It was difficult for him to stay away from the sea. Harley owned several boats over the years. His wonderful wife, Sheila, often joked that "there was salt water in his veins." As a young father, he enjoyed taking his family sailing and going fishing off the Ventura Pier with his daughters. As he got older, he became a genealogist and traced the path of his family's history, taking trips to discover new information. His favorite past time was spending time with his wife, his five daughters and his eleven grandchildren. He will be dearly loved and missed always.
Harley is preceded in death by his parents, Harland and Iva Voigt. Harley is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sheila; his daughters, Heidi Haines, Krista Dugas, Gretchen Braver, Heather Thayer and Anna Haas; and his grandchildren, Madeleine, Samuel, Karli, Kelsi, Kayli, Grace, Ian, Daniel, Ella, Will and Logan; and his brother and sister, Gary Voigt and Marilyn Hodges.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 28 at 11:30 a.m. at the Mission San Buenaventura, in Ventura, California, to be directly followed by graveside service and military honors at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 24 to May 25, 2019