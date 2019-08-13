Services
Harlow Burton Olson


1933 - 2019
Harlow Burton Olson Obituary
Harlow Burton Olson

- - On Monday, August 5, 2019, Harlow Burton Olson, devoted husband and father, passed away at the age of 86. Harlow was born on March 29, 1933, in Willmar, Minnesota to Christian and Emma Olson. He graduated from Willmar High School in 1951 having a distinguished football career. After high school, he enrolled in the United States Army and served from 1953 until 1955 where he participated in the occupation of Germany after World War II. During that time, he married his high school girlfriend, Ardyth Nelson, on December 26, 1953. After completing his military service as a corporal, he attended Indiana Technical College where he graduated in 1958 with a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering. Harlow and Ardy lived in several states before settling in California where he began work at Terrier and later NMESIS at Naval Base Port Hueneme developing the Harpoon Weapons System as a Supervising Engineer. Harlow was an active outdoorsman; loving to hunt and fish. He often filled the family's freezer with venison and Alaskan salmon. He and Ardy enjoyed playing cards and watching football with their many friends. Harlow was an active member of the Elks Club and the Oddfellows. Harlow and Ardy had four children, six grandchildren, and two great grandsons: Ross (Joyce) Otto, Kris Olson, Beth Gaffney, Scot (Lise) Olson, Amber (Patrick) Hefler, Ryan Gaffney, Ashleigh Bailey, Sara Olson, Sky Coggeshall, Rex Coggeshall, Henry Hefler and Erik Hefler. He was also a devoted uncle to his many nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church on Ashwood Avenue at 2 o'clock p.m.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 13, 2019
