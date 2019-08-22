|
Harold Duane Busby
Ventura - Harold Duane Busby passed away on August 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Elizabeth Marjorie Busby and older brother, Glenwood E. Busby.
Duane was born on February 12, 1929 in Lucerne, MO, and grew up in Kansas City, MO. He graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia, MO., and was a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force, serving from 1948 through 1952.
Duane spent his entire working career as an Electrical Engineer for the Radar Division at Hughes Aircraft; living in Japan and numerous cities in the U.S.
Marge and Duane moved to Thousand Oaks in 1972. They enjoyed a life full of adventures; having traveled and cruised all over the world. They were avid tennis players which provided them with many wonderful, lifelong friendships. His favorite hobbies were astronomy and gathering with his buddies to fly their remote control glider airplanes.
Duane is survived by two, loving sister-in-laws residing in Britain, and many adoring nieces and nephews, located in Britain, Australia and the U.S.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 22, 2019