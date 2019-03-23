|
|
Harold J. "Doc" Jarvis
Ventura, CA
Husband, Father, Papa, and Friend.
Harold Joseph Jarvis, also known as "Doc," passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 surrounded by family.
Doc was born on August 6, 1927 in Chazy, New York. He was the son of Helen and Clarence Hine.
Doc's passion in life was cooking. And, as many would say, he was a badass chef. He worked in many establishments and met the love of his life, Sandy, while doing what he loved most - he was the chef and Sondra was the waitress. A true love story. They married in August, 1973. Together in the 70's, they ran the Doctor's Restaurant in Santa Paula before selling it and buying Hulseys/Doc and Sandy's in East Ventura. For 18 years, Doc was known for his famous pies and good home cooking. Many ranchers and farmers went in every morning to see him and eat his delicious food. The restaurant thrived and was always full of laughter and love.
In 1994, he sold the restaurant and Doc and Sandy moved to Medford, Oregon, opening up a senior care home called Count Your Blessings. At the age of 67, Doc put his skills to work again by being the chef and cooking for their residence until closing the business in 2016.
Doc loved cooking for his family also. If he knew you were visiting, he would have your favorite pie waiting in the refrigerator. Doc enjoyed watching golf, betting on the horses, baseball, and spoiling the love of his life, Sandy. He was very proud of his Navy service. He did his training in New York and started his active service in August 1944. He was the ship's cook, 3rd class, aboard the USS New Jersey during World War II in Okinawa. He was honorably discharged in June 1946 with a World War II Victory Medal, an American Area Medal, and Asiatic Pacific Area Medal.
Doc was a family man, hard worker, very humble, and kind to all. He was respected by his family and also the community. He was loved, cherished, and a great inspiration to his children and his grandchildren.
Dad, we will all miss you tremendously. You will forever be in our hearts and your love that you shared will be passed down through many generations to come. Rest in peace. We love you.
Doc is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sondra; his children: David Jarvis (wife, Janet), Charlotte Benoit (husband, Joe), Kathleen Zasada (husband, Dano), Greg Chenoweth (wife Kat), Deborah Hackworth (husband, Brian), and Laurie Aho; sister: Gladys Shipe, of Vermont; 19 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers: Clarence Jarvis, Gerald Jarvis, and John Hine; and his sister, Daisy Lanthier.
Friends may visit from 2:00 to 5:00pm Sunday, March 24, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019