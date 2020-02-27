Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Corriganville
Harold James Budfuloski


1952 - 2020
Harold James Budfuloski

October 9, 1952 -

January 19, 2020

Harold passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Harold is survived by his loving wife, Carol, 6 bothers, David (Peggy), Steve (Maris), Chris (Michelle), Jim (Debbie), John (Yvette), Robert (Alice), and 4 sisters, Mary Early, Cindy Austin (Drew), Deborah Mershon, and Jeannie Liss. Harold was in the first graduating (1970) class at Royal High School in Simi Valley, CA. He cherished those days at Royal High, and his school spirit stayed with him all of the years to follow. He always greeted everyone with a smile and a positive attitude. Harold will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him. He was passionate about many things, his wife, his family, his faith and his friends. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dorothy Budfuloski, brother, Bill Budfuloski, nephews, Michael Budfuloski, David Budfuloski Jr., Tyler Budfuloski, and Devon Liss There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Corriganville at 11:00 am for all those whom he impacted throughout his life. There will be a service to be determined at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 27 to Mar. 15, 2020
