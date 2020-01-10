|
Harold Kenneth Barone
Ventura - With deep sadness the family of Ken Barone announces his passing into eternal life on January 4, 2020. Ken died peacefully at home after a long struggle with congestive heart failure and lymphoma.
Harold Kenneth Barone was born in Decatur, Illinois, in 1939 to Daniel and Thelma (Arnold) Barone. He grew up in Decatur with his 4 siblings, Barbara, Donald, Dolores and Norma before moving to Lockport, Illinois, in 8th grade.
In his 9th grade home room class at Lockport Township High School, Ken met the love of his life, Marian Adee. A standout high school basketball and baseball player with many accomplishments including a minor league professional baseball contract offer, Ken's greatest triumph was winning the hand of Marian whom he married in 1959. They enjoyed 60 wonderful years of marriage. Marian made him a very happy man.
Ken and Marian moved to Colorado after the wedding, where Ken was on basketball scholarship at Western State University in Gunnison. At one point, Ken held the nation's highest free throw percentage and was awarded All-Rocky Mountain Conference Honors. Their oldest daughter, Rebecca, was born in 1961 the same year Ken received his degree.
After completing a Master's Degree at Arizona State University, Ken began a long and successful career as a high school teacher and basketball coach. His first job was at St. Mary's High School in Phoenix, Arizona, during which time their second daughter, Cristina, was born in 1964. By 1965, the family moved to Ventura, California, where Ken taught and coached basketball and helmed a state championship golf team at Rio Mesa High School. In 1974 Ken began a long tenure at Newbury Park High School, where in 1981, he was selected the Los Angeles Times Coach of the Year. Many successful years at Newbury Park were followed by the head coaching position at Ventura College, and finally a stint at UCLA's storied basketball program as an assistant coach in 1989-1991. After a 40 year career, Ken retired from coaching and teaching in 2001.
A second act followed for Ken at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura where he worked at the fitness center, known at that time as Fast Track, and was affectionately known by all as Coach.
A long-time member of Community Presbyterian Church in Ventura, he loved keeping up with his 13 grandchildren, following college basketball, golfing when he could, and visiting Ken and Marian's special place in Princeville, Kauai, where they vacationed yearly since 1990.
Ken positively influenced thousands of students and athletes over his lifetime. He was kind, warm, witty, and above all, a gentleman. He will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.
He is survived by his faithful wife, Marian, and their two daughters, Rebecca Barone Lederhouse and husband, Bill Lederhouse of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and Cristina Barone Gillen and husband, Patrick T. Gillen, of Naples, Florida.
He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and soon to be 7 great grandchildren: Corinne Lederhouse of Glen Ellyn, IL, Michael Lederhouse and Christopher Lederhouse of San Francisco, CA; Claire Gillen Cousino (Nick) of Greenville, SC, and their three sons, Damian, Jude, and Dominic; Madeline Gillen Bradley (Michael) of South Bend, IN, and their two daughters, Anastasia and Helena; Jack Gillen, Deirdre Gillen Rohan (Peter), Nora Gillen, Pierce Gillen, Emmett Gillen, Maeve Gillen, Jude Gillen, and Colman Gillen of Naples, FL.
Ken is also survived by his sisters, Barbara Carson, Dolores Reynolds, and Norma Dutkiewicz (Duke).
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1 pm at Community Presbyterian Church in Ventura. Reception to follow at the Fellowship Hall.
Donations may be made in memory of Ken Barone to Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, Ventura, CA, and OjaiCARES Cancer Resource Center, Ojai, CA (ojaicares.org).
