Harold Lloyd Johnson
Oxnard, CA - Harold Lloyd Johnson was born on Aug. 24, 1931 in Scranton, N.D. to parents, Fred and Evangeline Johnson and passed away on Jan. 23, 2020 in Oxnard. He lived in Ventura County for 60 years.
Harold spent six years in the service and had a career as a structural ironworker. He was a Mason, Knights Templar and a Shriner.
He is survived by his wife, Betty and ex-wife, Dolores; two daughters, Sherry Simmons and Debra Daley; three stepchildren, Deborah Polo, Laura DeBenedet and Bradley Warkentin; nine grandchildren, Christy LaFleur, Jessica Stolpman, Sean Daley, Chelsea Daley, Ashley DeBenedet, Alexis DeBenedet, Anthony DeBenedet, Alyssa Warkentin and Bridgette Warkentin; five great grandchildren, Ava LaFleur, Austyn LaFleur, August Stolpman, Otto Stolpman and Kenna Daley.
Harold was a devoted family man and left a legacy of love.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020