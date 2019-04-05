|
Harold M. Clapperton
Ojai, CA
Harold Clapperton of Ojai passed away on March 25, 2019. He was 80 years old.
In addition to Mary Lou, his wife of nearly 60 years (three weeks shy), he is survived by his four children ? Laurie (Evan), Scott (Melissa), John, and Matt (Monica); and four grandchildren ? Leah (Brian), Nathan (An), Lindsay, and Sean.
Harold was born in Fillmore, CA on September 20, 1938 to David and Lillian Clapperton. He graduated from Fillmore High in 1956 and later earned an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Ventura College.
After high school he spent 4 years in the US Air Force and especially enjoyed his time training sentry dogs in Okinawa. After being discharged he worked for the US Forest Service out of Temescal Ranger Station and Wheeler Gorge. He later became a firefighter with the Ventura County Fire Department and made many close friends during his time working there.
Harold had a variety of interests. He loved camping, fishing, traveling, and woodworking. He served as a scoutmaster of troop 512 in Ojai and coached little league baseball. Over the years his family included many canine members, and he was especially partial to dachshunds. He was an avid fan of blues music.
Harold was also known as a practical joker, and there are many shared stories among the friends and family (i.e. his victims) who experienced this side of him.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, and we are grateful for the many memories we share.
A Celebration of Life for Harold is being planned by his children for a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ventura County Humane Society, which was Harold's favorite charity.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019