Harold T Crumley
Newbury Park, CA
Harold T Crumley, 78 died February 11th, 2019 at his home in Newbury Park after a short illness. Harold was born January 24th, 1941 in Paine Oklahoma to Harold F and Tess Crumley. Harold moved to Santa Paula in the late 1950's and went to work for Talley Corporation in Newbury Park in 1959 at 18 years old. He married Linda, the love of his life soon after. The birth of four daughters soon followed. He had a long happy career at Talley Corporation until his retirement in 2008 at the age of 67. Harold will be remembered as being a loyal loving husband and father to his girls. He is survived by his brother Roger Allen and three daughters Sherri and her husband ER, Kelly and her husband Mike and Tammie Herridge, twelve grand children and twenty great grand children. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Linda, daughter Carrie and her husband Keith, Tammie's husband Chuck and two grand children, Jason and Robert. Harold will be in our hearts forever...
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2019