Harold Wilfred Cartlidge
Ventura - Ventura has lost a compassionate community member. Harold began his new journey December 20, 2019 peacefully at home, holding the gentle hand of his beloved wife Dorothy. Harold was a retired carpenter and counselor.
Harold Wilfred Cartlidge was born Sep. 18, 1941 in London, England, the youngest of four children born to Thomas and Grace Cartlidge. The family moved first to Canada, and then to Los Angeles when Harold was 12. At a young age, Harold began his love of music. He learned the trumpet and played on street corners with the Salvation Army. In time, he played piano, piccolo, flute, drums and percussion instruments.
He attended El Camino College, Chapman College and Cal State University Long Beach majoring in psychology. Harold completed a CAADE program at Oxnard College and became a counselor to help treat persons with drug or alcohol addiction.
Harold explored the world traveling extensively in Europe, Mexico, South America, North Africa and the Middle East. Eastern religions and teachings had an early influence on his spiritual journey in life. Among his favorite readings were Jiddu Krishnamurti and Rumi, the Sufi mystic. In one remarkable adventure, Harold found solitude in a cavern he discovered on a Moroccan beach, and it became a welcomed retreat. Nearby, he befriended the local fishermen, who invited him to fish and share meals together.
Harold and Dorothy Fast Horse married in 1975 and moved to Ventura with their sons thirty years ago. Harold tended their home garden and orchard trees. His garden deemed to grow the best fruit trees, avocados, corn and vegetables in the neighborhood.
Harold and Dorothy joined the Unitarian Universalist Church in Ventura, where Harold continued his spiritual and activist paths. He volunteered in grounds- keeping; joined the choir, and connected to the congregation's social action groups to promote peace, end community homelessness, and often lent his hands and voice to these causes. Harold practiced kindness in all his relations with people.
He was a founding member of the Ventura Social Services Task Force and the Lift Up Your Voice for the Homeless organizations. When River Haven, the temporary housing was created, Harold helped erect the dome structures that house River Haven residents, built a raised-bed garden, and installed a water line and meter.
Harold was a founder of the Drum Circle in Arroyo Verde Park, and created drumming workshops for children and adults. Joined by his wife, they performed for volunteers at the Ventura CROP Walk against Hunger. He volunteered as a docent at Olivas Adobe.
In June 2017, Harold and Dorothy were paid tribute as Local Heroes by the VC Reporter which commends dedicated volunteers and their inspirational work.
Harold is survived by his wife, Dorothy Fast Horse, and sons, Cord who lives in Thailand, and Gordon, a Ventura resident; and six grandchildren. His sister, Gwendolyn of Roseville, CA, and a brother, Gerald Cartlidge of Florence, Oregon and Harold's devoted canine companions, Jasper and Daisy Mae.
Please join us in celebrating Harold's life, Sunday, January 12 at 3PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura, 5654 Ralston Street. People are encouraged to wear celebratory, colorful and comfortable apparel.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Ventura Homeless Prevention Fund, www.venturahomelessprevention.org
"Death is not life's goal, only life's terminus. The goal is to live in such a way that our lives will prove worth dying for…the one thing that can't be taken from us, even by death, is the love we give away before we go"--- Forrest Church
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020