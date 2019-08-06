|
|
Harriet D. Silvertrust
- - Harriet Doris Silvertrust, age 89, passed away at Shoreline Care Center in Oxnard on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Born October 6, 1929 in Brooklyn NY. She resided in Los Angeles, Simi Valley, Moorpark and finally in Leisure Village in Camarillo.
She enjoyed many years of volunteering for Shop Ahoy.
She was married to Bob for over 38 years until his passing in October of 2005.
She is survived by Son Mark (Julie) Silvertrust, Daughter Debbie Williams and Daughter Melissa (Jack) Berenstein, Grandchildren Jordan (Becky) Silvertrust, Alanna (Will) Morse, Ashlee Williams and Miranda Berenstein, Great Grandsons Cole, Lucas and Blake Silvertrust and William and Henry Morse. Also survived by dear friends Bill and Marge Mott and Ron Brown and Margaret Buxkemper.
Many thanks to the caring staff at Buena Vista Hospice and Shoreline Care Center.
Services will be held at Mount Sinai in Simi Valley on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 10am.
Please make a donation in Harriet's name to the .
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 6, 2019