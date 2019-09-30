|
|
Harry D. Cortez
Oxnard - Harry D. Cortez, 68, passed away on September 24th at his home surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born on July 29, 1951. He was raised in the community of Colonia/Oxnard. He attended Channel Islands High School and then served in the US Army in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. For his gallantry in battle, he was awarded a Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart. After his return from Vietnam, he began a life-long quest to help youth become uninvolved in the juvenile justice system. He served for over 20 years as a lead member of the Oxnard Police Department's community advisory committee where he provided guidance and support to police seeking to improve community-police relations. He was a founder of the Youth Conference at Oxnard College, an effort that resulted over the years in introducing hundreds of high school youth to college opportunities.
Harry is survived by Jeannette, his wife of 34 years. His daughters Charlene, Christine and Xilomen, grandsons Marcus, Kekoa, and Armando, son-in laws Brian and Ralph, loving sisters Lolly, Mary, Mary Helen, Deedee, Yolanda, and Barbara. His "adopted sons" Eduardo and Gilbert, and many extended family members and friends.
Harry overcame many obstacles in his life and met all those challenges with a magnetic sense of humor and a strong sense of respect for himself and for others. It was not the years in his life that mattered, but the quality and joy of life that he lived in the years he had.
Visitation will be held from 6:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6:30p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Santa Clara Church, 323 South E Street in Oxnard. Funeral Mass with Military Honors will be celebrated on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 9:00a.m. at Santa Clara Church in Oxnard. Harry will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the National Latino Peace Officers Association Ventura County Chapter. Please make a note "In Memory of Harry D. Cortez" http://www.nlpoaventuracounty.com
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Harry's name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned and Operated GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard, CA. For further information, please call (805) 486.9148
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019