Harry Eugene Hull
Harry Eugene Hull passed away on February 4, 2020 at the age of 97. Born in Bakersfield, California on December 21, 1922, he spent his early years in Lost Hills, CA, graduating from Wasco High School in 1940. In 1943 he volunteered for the Army Air Corps and served as a B-17 bombardier with the 95th Bomber Group based in Horham, England. First Lieutenant Hull flew more than 30 combat missions over Germany, and two missions over Normandy on D-Day, earning multiple Air Medals and the Distinguished Flying Cross, before honorably separating from the Army in 1945.
In 1945 he met and married Helen Shields. After the war they settled down in Coalinga, California where Harry worked in the oil industry. Harry and Helen had two sons, Michael born in 1946 and Barton (BJ) born in 1947. They moved to Ventura in 1970 where Harry continued his career in the oil industry. Helen passed away in 1981. In 1983 Harry married Norma Lohr, enjoying nearly 20 years of golf and travel together before her passing in 2002. In 2005 Harry married Jean Phillips, a friend from their retirement home. Jean passed away in 2006.
Harry was loved and admired by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Harry is survived by his son BJ, his two daughters-in-law Jennifer from Ventura, CA and Susan from Brentwood, CA, three grandchildren Shannon Desrosiers, Megan Martin, and Jonathan Hull, and seven great-grandchildren; Kyle, Sarah, Luke, Amelia, Michaela, Lucas, and Hudson, and many great nieces and nephews. He was our beloved Papa and Uncle Harry. Harry is also survived by his lifelong friend and pilot during the war Jack Bertham. Harry was preceded in death by his son Michael in 1992 and grandson Jeffrey in 2016.
Harry's final resting place will be with his brother Robert at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. A service with military honors will be held at a later date.
A contribution in Harry's honor may be made to the 95th Bomber Group Memorial Foundation, c/o Russ McNight, 1231 Brockie Drive, York, PA 17403.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020