Harry Isaac RosenbergVentura - It is in sadness that we remember the laughter and life of HARRY ISAAC ROSENBERG, 90, who passed away on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 in Camarillo, CA. Harry was born in Chicago, IL., to Morris and Yetta Rosenberg on February 17th, 1930. His fun-loving nature and virtuous heart never failed to bring humor and humility to everything he did. He served as President of the Brotherhood, on the Board of Temple Beth Torah, and was recognized with countless awards in his decades of charitable work.He is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, with whom he shared forty-seven loving years of marriage. Harry is survived by his longtime companion, Judith Meisels; his sons, Joel, and wife Sheree, Marc, and wife Tamara; his daughter, Jill, and his six grandchildren; Shannon, Loren, his wife Anneliese, Clayton, Landon, Chase and Lily. In life, Harry gave all parts of himself to his faith, his community, and his family. May his memory be a blessing.A private service was held with immediate family at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park on Monday, October 19th, 2020.