Harry Papageorge
Harry Papageorge

Harry Papageorge passed away in Camarillo on May 27, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Bakersfield on August 13, 1930, Harry served in the Korean War in the United States Army before joining the Oxnard Police Department, where he served for more than 30 years and retired as Assistant Chief. He later served on the grand jury. He is survived by his wife, Nona Papageorge. Harry was interred at the Conejo Mountain Memorial Park on June 8, 2020. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, there will be no formal service. For those interested in making a donation in Harry's honor, please make donations to the Oxnard Police Department.




Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
