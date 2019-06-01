|
Harvey Guler
Westlake Village - Harvey Guler, 82, passed away on May 27, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at his home in Westlake Village, California. The son of Isaac and Sarah Guler, Harvey was born on March 7, 1937 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Growing up in Vancouver, Harvey attended school and enjoyed the company of his four older sisters. After high school, he attended the University of British Columbia, earning a Bachelor's of Science in Pharmacy in 1961. He eventually moved to Los Angeles to study at the University of Southern California School of Pharmacy to earn his Doctor of Pharmacy in 1966.
While working at Super Drugs in Westwood, California in 1969, Harvey was introduced to Noreen Baker by Sid Loeb, Noreen's cousin and Harvey's employer. They married later that year and she was the love of his life. Harvey and Noreen bought a small independent drug store, Westlake Village Pharmacy, and for 50 years, the two made a life in Westlake Village.
Harvey was a warm, caring, and extraordinarily friendly person who deeply loved being a pharmacist. His dedication to the service of his profession sustained him throughout his life. He loved singing and was locally known as "The Singing Pharmacist," with promotional spots on a local radio station into the mid 90's that nearly always contained his favorite refrain, "Where service to you comes first." Later in life he enjoyed traveling, golfing, and spending time with his family.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Noreen, his children, Michelle Perry and Sari Davidson, their spouses Jason Perry, and Clark Davidson, and grandchildren Jordan, Isaac and Bella Rose.
A memorial is planned for Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are by Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jewish National Fund.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 1 to June 2, 2019