Hazel Doreen Johns
Camarillo - Hazel Doreen Johns passed away July 5, 2019, in Camarillo, CA, she was 81 years old. She was born 25th May 1938 at Gorsty Hill, Halesowen, Rowley Regis, County of Stafford.
Rowley Regis was defined as a result of the Industrial Revolution as 'The Black Country', with it's own 'unique dialect'.
Her baptism took place on the 23rd June 1938 at Methodist Church, Gorsty Hill.
Early years spent attending local schools until in 1945 moved to the coast at Great Yarmouth, Norfolk. Jane (Hazel's mother) took her and Brother Trevor (born 1936) to run a guest house.
The seaside environment would have been a joy after the industrial climate of 'The Black Country'.
The guest house gave accommodation to local theatre professionals and holiday makers. These guests would have given Hazel a varied and interesting insight into life outside of a usual family home.
Cousin Margaret has fond memories of time spent at Yarmouth, Hazel being like a beautiful older sister.
Hazel trained to become a shorthand typist and worked at the local Birds Eye Food Company.
Whilst living at 56 Apsley Road, Great Yarmouth she married Lester Leroy Johns (Airman 1st class USA) on 10th November 1956 at Babtist Chapel, St Georges Park, Great Yarmouth. Given away by Thomas Bishop, her grandfather.
The couple went to live at Cromer, Norfolk. Later to start their travels which offered new and varied ways of life. She eventually moved to the United State with her husband Lester and started a family. She worked for Civil Services for a number of years, retiring from Port Hueneme Navel Base.
Hazel had a love of books, sewing, crocheting and walking on the beach with her bichon dogs.
She is survived by her sons Lloyd Johns (Kathy) and Larry Johns (Kim). There was a small gathering of family.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 16, 2019