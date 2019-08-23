|
Hazel "Jean" (Mosley) Lopez
Bakersfield - August 1, 1935 - August 13, 2019
Jean Lopez, 84 passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019. Born August 1, 1935 in Paris, Arkansas, Jean graduated from Santa Paula High School. She then moved to El Rio and raised her 5 children. Jean is predeceased by her husband Joe Lopez and son Kenny Brown. She leaves behind her children Debbie Terzian, Janice Brown, Sheryl Lopez, and Mike Brown as well as 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Jean loved trips to the lake with her family and gambling as much as she could in Las Vegas. After retiring from Port Hueneme Naval base, Jean and her late husband relocated to Bakersfield where she last rested.
A viewing will be held on August 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a 2:00 p.m. service at Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93306. Reception will follow.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019