Hector Bustamante Araiza



Hector Bustamante Araiza, age 93, of Santa Paula, CA passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.



Hector was born May 9, 1927 at Limoneira Ranch in Santa Paula, CA, the son of Alfonso and Rebecca Araiza. A lifelong resident of the Santa Paula area, he was born and raised and grew to manhood there. He attended Santa Paula public schools and entered the Air Force in 1945. From 1945 - 1947, he served in the U.S. Air Force during and following WW II. Following his discharge in 1947, he returned to Santa Paula where he lived and began his work career. Hector always said that he went the school of hard knocks. Hector was a Jack-of-all-trades and could do anything that needed to be done. During those years following his discharge, he worked for the Saticoy Lemon Association and then transitioned into the construction field and was a member of the Local 585 Laborers International Union of North America, AFL-CIO until his retirement.



Hector married Virginia Aguilar on November 21, 1953. Hector enjoyed any time spent with his family and especially enjoyed barbequing and time spent at Steckel Park. Hector and Virginia loved their trips to Las Vegas and many times went to Las Vegas with his brother, Oscar, and sister-in-law, Gabie. Hector's favorite past times included fishing and hunting, and he liked to refer to himself as a mountain man. He especially enjoyed taking his family to Rose Valley. Hector was also a fantastic cook and cooked many different cuisines without using recipes.



Hector was very proud of his children, Doug and Becky, and helped them build their businesses (Studio 226). In his later years, Hector especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them the way of life.



Surviving member's of Hector's family include his sister Norma Osits, his wife Virginia; children: Doug Araiza (Robin Orr) and their family Breanne and Devin of Santa Paula; and Rebecca Shide (Dan Shide) and their family Eric, Matthew, and Mark of Santa Paula.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Irma Munguia and Alma Ensign, and brothers Oscar and Norman Araiza. There will be no reception following the funeral due to COVID pandemic concerns. Donations in his name can be made to Santa Clara Valley Hospice-Home Support Group, 217 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, CA 93060.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store