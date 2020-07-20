Hector Lopez Perez



Hector Lopez Perez was called home to be with the Lord and united with his wife Esther Lopez and son Octavio Lopez on May 19, 2020. Born March 9, 1951 in Costa Rica, Sinaloa. He was full of life and laughs and will be missed immensely by his 8 children Carolina Lopez, Hector Lopez Jr, Abraham Lopez, Ester Lopez, Moises Lopez, Lourdes Lopez, Jesus Lopez , Hennessy Lopez and his 20 adoring grandchildren and great grandson.



Hector came to Ventura County in 1976 and worked in agriculture along with being a merchant for meat markets and jewelry stores. He and his beloved wife owned Rancho Meats, El Bufalo and other mom-and-pop businesses



Hector had a excellent memory remembering Birth Dates and always made sure to call and sing Happy Birthday, he loved life and always dressed sharp making his smile his best accessory. He loved hunting, sling shots and making people laugh his stories and shenanigans will be forever remembered.



Grave Side Funeral Services Will Be Held At Ivy Lawn Memorial Park July 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. If Anyone Would Like To Donate Flowers You Can Send Them To IVY LAWN MEMORIAL PARK 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura, CA 93003









