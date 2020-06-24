Heinrich Francis ("Corky") Charles



Thousand Oaks - Heinrich Francis ("Corky") Charles, age 93, passed away peacefully May 30, 2020 in Thousand Oaks, California. Corky had a lifelong gift for striking up friendships wherever he went. He was born February 25, 1927 on Long Island, New York to Frank and Estelle Charles. During World War II he enlisted in the US Navy as a young man, not even out of high school. He survived 36 hours adrift in open water after a torpedo damaged the vessel he was aboard. When he returned from the war, Corky enrolled in University of Southern California. At USC he received his Bachelor's degree in Political Science and became an avid football fan and supporter of Cardinal & Gold. Active in Republican Party politics, Corky was involved in the campaigns of many notable figures during the 1960s and 70s. Later he worked in the financial industry as a senior executive and entrepreneur. Corky is survived by sister Anita, wife Regina, children Heinrich III ("Rick"), Devitte, Maria, Kevin, and Peter, and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son Patrick. In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial donations to the Manna Conejo Valley Food Bank.









