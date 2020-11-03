Heinz Schuler



Heinz Schuler passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Karlsruhe, Germany on November 18, 1929 to Louise Schuler, Heinz was raised by the Hauswirth family along with his brothers Otto and Bruno and sister Elsa. Heinz studied at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology before emigrating to Canada where he met 'his Annie', Anne Weisnagel. They married in 1954 and emigrated to the United States a couple years later, originally settling in Pasadena while Heinz began working in electro-engineering and the aerospace industry, working on projects with NASA.



Anne and Heinz eventually settled in Ventura, California where they raised daughters Heidi and Cindy and son Robert. Heinz was an honorary life-member of the Knights of Columbus, adored spending time with his grandchildren and loved playing tour guide while traveling to Europe to visit family and friends with his granddaughters Elizabeth, Katherine and Susie. He loved golfing a few rounds and his weekly chess games and was always tinkering on a project in his garage.



Heinz is survived by his brother Bruno, his children, Heidi (Patrick), Cindy Schmaeling (David) and Robert Schuler; grandchildren Elizabeth, Katherine (Bryan), Brian, John, Thomas and Susan; great-grandchild, Simon and soon-to-be Baby Boy Basamanowicz. He is preceded in death by his wife, Anne and his grandson, Jimmy Schmaeling.



Funeral mass will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ventura.









