1/1
Heinz Schuler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heinz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heinz Schuler

Heinz Schuler passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Karlsruhe, Germany on November 18, 1929 to Louise Schuler, Heinz was raised by the Hauswirth family along with his brothers Otto and Bruno and sister Elsa. Heinz studied at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology before emigrating to Canada where he met 'his Annie', Anne Weisnagel. They married in 1954 and emigrated to the United States a couple years later, originally settling in Pasadena while Heinz began working in electro-engineering and the aerospace industry, working on projects with NASA.

Anne and Heinz eventually settled in Ventura, California where they raised daughters Heidi and Cindy and son Robert. Heinz was an honorary life-member of the Knights of Columbus, adored spending time with his grandchildren and loved playing tour guide while traveling to Europe to visit family and friends with his granddaughters Elizabeth, Katherine and Susie. He loved golfing a few rounds and his weekly chess games and was always tinkering on a project in his garage.

Heinz is survived by his brother Bruno, his children, Heidi (Patrick), Cindy Schmaeling (David) and Robert Schuler; grandchildren Elizabeth, Katherine (Bryan), Brian, John, Thomas and Susan; great-grandchild, Simon and soon-to-be Baby Boy Basamanowicz. He is preceded in death by his wife, Anne and his grandson, Jimmy Schmaeling.

Funeral mass will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ventura.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved