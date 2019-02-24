|
|
Helen Frances Cahill
Ventura, CA
Helen "Frances" Cahill of Ventura, California, passed away on 2 February 2019 at the age of 95. Frances was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on 9 September 1923. She graduated from Beaver High School where she met her husband Ernest B. Cahill. He predeceased her in March 2000. She is survived by her only daughter Elizabeth Culver, her younger sister Mary K. Wayt and her children Sharon, Helen, Kevin and David.
Frances moved with her military husband to many Air Force installations in the USA and various overseas areas throughout their marriage. She was an avid seamstress, liked to knit and do needlepoint. When her husband retired from the military, they moved to Ventura where Frances lived for another 54 years.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 24, 2019