|
|
Helen Henry
Camarillo - Helen Henry of Camarillo passed away suddenly on September 11, 2019. She was born in Texas on February 10, 1935 to parents Ann and Alton Chambliss. Helen grew up in Santa Barbara. She was so strikingly beautiful with stunning red hair and modeled in her early years. Helen also taught and enjoyed ballroom dancing. She was loving, kind and thoughtful.
Helen met the "love of her life" Forrest Henry and they married in 1958. Forrest was a navy man and together they traveled extensively. They gave life to two beautiful sons, Forrest Jr. and Nathan.
Forrest Sr. and Forrest Jr. preceded her in death. Helen is survived by son, Nathan of Camarillo her companion and caregiver. She loved and appreciated him with all her heart and soul. Also, surviving family members are brother John of Oakview and sister Carol of Redding.
Helen lived a life full of adventure and fun, travelling to many destinations in the US and abroad. She never met a stranger and made many friends on her trips and while working at Point Mugu. She held many positions there, including secretary, equipment specialist, QA specialist and the Tomahawk Missile program. She retired after serving 40 years.
She truly enjoyed life to the fullest, recording all of her adventures in photos. She loved trips with the Point Mugu Ski club for many years and shared many close friendships and loved them all dearly.
Services will be held at Ivy Lawn Cemetery located at 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura, CA on Tuesday, September 24th at 1:00pm.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019