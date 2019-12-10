|
|
Helen Heurung
Ventura - July 11, 1936 to December 1, 2019
Helen Heurung, age 83 passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019 after suffering from an illness for the past three years. Helen was born on July 11, 1936 to Manuel and Jessie Orozco and was a lifetime resident of Ventura, California.
She was known for her beautiful smile and optimistic outlook and was a loving devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend. Helen will be greatly missed by all who knew her strong will.
Among her wonderful qualities, Helen was very dedicated in all that she did: crocheting, gardening, her love of music and dancing, spending her time with family and friends. Helen loved and cherished all her grandchildren.
She was elected to sit on the board of directors for the Montalvo Municipal Improvement District for 17 years after taking her husband's place which he served on the board also for many years. She spent much of her time attending meetings.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Rodney, of 42 years, her daughter Elaine Heurung, and son Mark Heurung Sr. She is survived by her two children: Wayne (Jamar) Heurung and her daughter Yvonne Heurung; her siblings: Mary Myers, Linda (Charles) Barrios, Peter (Dorothy) Orozco, and Carole Orozco; her grandchildren: Devin, Stacy, Hayden, Julie, Corey, Garrett, Dave, Mark Jr., Kayla, Eren, and Evan; and her great grandchildren: Kiley, Ava, Malakai, Ezekiel, Genesis, Luciano, Madeline, Benjamin, Noah, John, and Jessica.
Family and friends are invited to visiting hours from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 16, 2019 in the Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura. Services will be officiated by Pastor Doug Smith.
Heaven's Door
I sit here and ponder how very much
I'd like to talk with you today.
There are so many things
That we didn't get to say.
I know how much you care for me
and how much I care for you
and each time that I think of you
I know you'll miss me too.
An angel came and took you by the hand and said,
Your place was ready in Heaven, far above...
and you had to leave behind all those
that you dearly loved. You had so much
to live for, you had so much to do...
It all seems impossible that God was taking
you, and though your life on earth is past, Heaven
it starts anew. You'll live for all eternity,
just as God has promised you.
Although you've walked through Heaven's door
We are never far apart
for every time I think of you,
you're right here deep within my heart.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019