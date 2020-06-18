Helen K. Dodge



Ventura - Helen K. Dodge, 92 of Ventura, California passed from this earth on June 12, 2020 in Ventura, California. She went to be in the Glory of God and all those who went before her, including her husband Kent, daughter Charlotte Loken & mother Mary Mako.



Helen was born to Gabriel Karnay and Mary Lakatos in Carteret New Jersey on July 10,1927.



Attended school in N.J and Staten Island N.Y. Helen started her career with Ma Bell in N.J. and stayed with the N.J. phone company until she retired as an investigator in 1984.



She was a dedicated volunteer in varies organizations and churches where she served with great enthusiasm.



A member of the Hungarian Reformed Church of Carteret, N.J. She also attended the Hungarian Reformed churches in Perth Amboy, New Brunswick, & Woodbridge N.J. and Los Angeles, CA. She always "dressed like a lady" even when attending the California "casual" Presbyterian churches.



As a member of the Eastern Star she held many offices including Matron and Mother Advisor of the Rainbow Girls for many years. Helen also dedicated many years of service to the retired beIC organization of Pioneer's.



Among the many things Helen will be remembered for are her strength as a great woman, her kind, loving and honorable character, her stubborn feistiness, spunk, fun loving character, and love of music. The importance of "The Golden Rule" and her Smile ! Helen Dodge is survived by her daughters: Cheryle Estes of Ventura, CA and Carol Seymore of Fort Worth, TX. Grandchildren: Joey Bisignano of FL, Harold, Dermaine & Rashone Seymore of N.J, Terreak Seymore of TX, Kristi (Estes) Rodgers & Kim (Estes) Craig of CA. 16 great-grandchildren & 3 great-great-grandchildren.



The family wishes to extend their heart felt gratitude to all those who loved and cared for her until the end at Coastal View NCC while family was not allowed to visit.



If you would like to make a donation in memory of Helen please consider Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or Ronald McDonald House charities.



To all who knew her: "So Long!"









