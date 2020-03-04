|
|
Helen Mack Wright
Camarillo - The following obituary was written by Helen herself.
On February 27, 2020, Helen Mack Wright moved on to another journey.
Helen was born on July 2, 1919, in Lansing, Michigan. She was the third child of Jessie Hendry and Rollen Mack. They lived for a number of years in her fraternal grandmother's large 15-room house. There she attended Bingham Grade School, (the same school her father attended), Pattengill Junior High, and Eastern High School. When Helen was 11, her brother, John, and father, Rollen, died within 10 days of each other. It was a terrible time for her mother, Jessie, and the remaining three children - Rollen Jr., Doris, and Helen. She had a supportive mother, Jessie, who was always there for her three remaining children. She also had a dear sister, Doris (younger), who was caring, a playmate, and a friend throughout their lives. Her brother, Rolly, was Helen's inspiration, as he was 4 years older and became a father figure to her.
When Helen was 16 years old, the family moved to California, residing in Long Beach for 1 year. There, she attended Poly High. Her new stepfather got a job at the Douglas Aircraft Company in Ocean Park, so the family moved nearby. Helen attended the last 6 months of the 12th grade at Venice High School, graduating in June 1937. In the fall, she attended Santa Monica Junior College, where she learned her secretarial skills. Upon graduation in 1939, Helen was hired at Douglas Aircraft in the engineering department as a "typist." She later became classified as a secretary in one of the departments and worked for 5 years before accepting a civil service secretarial position in Hawaii. She was located at Hickam Field, 7th Air Force Headquarters in the Adjutant General's office as a legal secretary. She remained in Hawaii for two years, and returned to CA in 1946. Soon she found a job at the RAND Corporation in Santa Monica. In 1954 she accepted an administrative secretary position in the Missile Research and Development Department at Hughes Aircraft.
In 1955 she married Vern Wright. They moved to Alamogordo, New Mexico and both worked at the Hughes Aircraft Test Center at the Holloman Air Force base. During this time, Vern and Helen were foster parents for 16 months to 2 little boys. 10 years later in 1964, they returned to California and took up residency in Ventura, where Helen's mother and sister (Doris) lived. Vern opened up a business in Oxnard, operating Shell and Mobil gas stations.
Upon their retirement, the two played golf, sailed the Channel Islands on their 35 ft. Ericson Sailboat, "Camelot," and the last few years - traveled much of the world. Helen also returned to school at Ventura College for six years. Some of the subjects she was interested in were Geology, Meteorology, Art Appreciation, English Literature, Black History, and Indians of North America.
Throughout her life, Helen also was very active in local charity efforts. During WWII, she volunteered 3 nights per week at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, due to a nurse shortage. Helen was also involved in starting the first school for handicapped children in Alamogordo, which is still active. She supported the Red Cross Chapter at the Women's Correctional Facility in Ventura County, and was a member of Friends of the Library, The Living Desert in Palm Desert, and the Republican Women's Club of Camarillo.
Now is the time to say goodbye; live your life to the fullest, and make each day memorable.
Helen leaves nieces and nephews Brad Jones (Patty) of Houston, Carolyn Purdy (Jeff) of Camarillo, Sue Mack of Folsom, Katherine Orlin (Chuck) of Redondo Beach, Barbara Mack of Glendale, and Thomas Mack of Portland, Oregon, 2 great-nephews (Jonathan, Travis), 8 great-nieces (Hillary, Ashley, Kristina, Jessica, Jocelyn, Valerie, Kimberly, Lauren), 1 great-great-nephew (Cooper), 2 great-great-nieces (Lily, Gracie), and 2 step-daughters, Elaine Brown and Linda Valadez. Helen is predeceased by her husband Vern Wright, her brothers Rollen and John Mack, her nephew John Mack, and her sister Doris Jones.
Her 90th and 100th Birthday parties in 2009 and 2019, respectively, "were perfect" (in her words) as all her loved ones attended and family and friends gathered at her niece's home to celebrate. She had a long and adventurous life and will be greatly missed by her loved ones.
Helen will be interred at Forest Lawn, Glendale, where a private service will be held for family members. In lieu of flowers, it is Helen's request that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020