Helen Vega Amaro
Santa Paula, CA
It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the passing of Helen Vega Amaro. She was called home on March 10, 2019 to reunite with her father Adolfo Vega Sr., her mother Catalina Vega, and her baby brother James Vega.
A lifelong resident of Santa Paula, CA, Helen was a case manager for the County of Ventura until her retirement in 2010. Throughout her life she was someone you could count on from being the caregiver for both her parents until their passing, helping to raise her grandchildren, and never saying "No" when someone needed a helping hand.
She is survived by her son, Manuel Amaro Jr. and daughter, Elena Amaro; grandchildren, Valerie (Amaro) Beltran, Manual Amaro III, Ramon (Amaro) Marron III, Jolene Amaro, and Sofia (Amaro) Marron; great-grandchildren, Isabella Amaro and Helena Beltran; sisters, Barbara Ayala and Betty Aguilar; brother, Adolfo Vega Jr.; and beloved extended family and friends.
Services will be held in Santa Paula as follows:
Viewing - Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Skillin-Carroll Mortuary from 4p-8p, with Rosary at 7p. Funeral - Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 10a, followed by graveside service at Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 17, 2019