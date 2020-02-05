Services
Helene Gallegos Sanchez

Helene Gallegos Sanchez Obituary
Helene Gallegos Sanchez

Helene Gallegos Sanchez, died peacefully at the age of 102 on February 2, 2020. A longtime resident of Ventura County, Helene was born in Albuquerque, N.M. A trailblazer, Helene worked for many years in public relations at the Los Angeles International Airport where she welcomed many dignitaries, including John F. Kennedy and Eleanor Roosevelt. She was very proud of her Spanish heritage and even more proud of her family. Wife of M. Albert Sanchez for nearly 70 years before he predeceased her, she is the beloved mother of Carolyn Sanchez Woycik (David) and David; doting grandmother of Ace, Rebecca Murdy (Clay), Jessica Lime (Steve) and Melaina and devoted great-grandmother to Loma, Levi, Luke, Everett and baby girl Lime (on the way). Helene was president of the Los Angeles chapter of the Business and Professional Women's Association, an avid dancer, golfer, gardener, talented cook, singer for many years with Sweet Adelines and beauty contestant winner (which she took up as a senior!). Finally, she gave back to her community by helping the less fortunate obtain employment so they could become productive citizens. Helene attributed her long, full life to a deep faith in God which gave her the patience, strength and courage to overcome whatever obstacles came her way. A time of visitation will be held on February 6, 2020, 3-7pm at the Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Camarillo, with the Vigil rite service at 6pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m., Saturday, February 7, 2020 at St. Anthony's Church, 2511 South C. Street, Oxnard with interment to follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
