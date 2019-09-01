Services
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
(805) 485-5757
Helga Titsworth
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
Helga "Diane" Titsworth


1946 - 2019
Helga "Diane" Titsworth Obituary
Helga "Diane" Titsworth

Port Hueneme - Helga "Diane" Titsworth passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on August 23, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Diane was born December 17, 1946 in Norfolk, Virginia to a military family. She spent her younger years living in the Marshall Islands and Hawaii, which she loved. Diane and her siblings also spent many summers in her mother's hometown of Clear Creek, Utah. She loved the mountain air, pine trees and family reunions. After years of moving around, her family settled in Ventura County in 1953. Diane graduated from Hueneme High School in 1965. Diane's passion in life was her family. She spent the majority of her life as a homemaker, ensuring her husband and children were taken care of and well fed. When she returned to work after raising a family, she worked for Aswell Trophy in Oxnard. She spent over sixteen years there, working with her hands to make beautiful shadow boxes for others to enjoy. Diane leaves behind her husband of forty years, Larry Titsworth. Five children, Amber Jones and husband Stan, April Keene and husband Sean, Melissa Bakody, Darin Mitchell and partner Sarah Strehlow, and Justin Titsworth and his wife Alicia. She is survived by her brother Russell Hartin and wife Kathy, and her best friend of over 60 years, Ann Bourdon. Her nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren were the light of her life and they will miss their "Nana." Diane is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Donna Hartin, father Albert Hartin, and brothers Peter and Douglas. What do you say about a woman whose only mission in life was to make others happy and feel loved? She gave tirelessly to everyone and never expected anything in return. Her joy came from watching those she loved most be happy, healthy and successful. "There is nothing more beautiful than someone that goes out of their way to make life more beautiful for others." Our hearts are broken, but the love she gave all of us will live on forever. A Catholic mass will be held for Diane at the Santa Clara Mortuary chapel, in Oxnard, on September 6th at 9:30 a.m.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 1, 2019
