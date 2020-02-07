|
|
Henrietta "Keta" Lopez Ybarra
Oxnard - In loving memory of Henrietta "Keta" Lopez Ybarra (12/26/33- 2/2/2020)
Henrietta Lopez Ybarra passed away on February 2, 2020 in Oxnard, CA. She is lovingly remembered and survived by her husband of 71 years, Nick Ybarra Sr., her brother Leonard Lopez, her daughter and son-in-law Eileen and Jose Luis Martinez, numerous nieces and nephews, her grandchildren: Damian, James, Christian, Krystal, Nick III and Denise, as well as 8 great-grandchildren (with 2 great-grandchildren to come) and 1 great-great grandchild.
Keta was a strong, resourceful woman who adoringly worked side by side with her husband. She would creatively make knitted accessories for her grandchildren and loved to crochet and cross-stitch. Cooking for her family was a delight and her recipes are still being replicated by her grandchildren today. Her personality was joyous and she loved singing with her husband. Among other places, she enjoyed camping in Yosemite and traveling through Mexico with her husband and family. We will always remember her helping hand of support for all of us. She leaves a beautiful legacy in multiple generations and will be greatly missed.
Viewing/Rosary will be held on Thursday Feb. 13th, 2020 from 5pm-8pm at Santa Clara Mortuary.
Funeral services will be held at Santa Clara Mortuary on Friday February 14th, 2020 at 10am.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020