Henry Alvis McNelly
Santa Paula, CA
Henry Alvis McNelly, 70, of Santa Paula California, passed away on March 21, 2019 in the home of his son Brian McNelly surrounded by his family. Alvis was born in Ballinger, Texas to A.C. McNelly and Mary Odell McNelly on July 1,1948. He went to Ballinger High School and graduated in 1966. He went on to earn an Associate's degree in Architecture from Howard College. He enjoyed karaoke, solitaire, watching western movies and listening to classic country music. He was fiercely proud of all his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Alvis is survived by his children: Anthony and his wife Emily McNelly, of Oxnard, CA, Amanda Randles, Hal Randles, Rebecca McNelly, of North Richland Hills, TX, Brian and his wife Megan McNelly, of Ventura, CA, and Lance McNelly and Candace Lozano of Fillmore, CA, his best friend Lesa Kirstner, of Santa Paula, CA his grandchildren: Chris and his wife Amber McNelly, David and his wife Jocelyn Jaynes, Justin Randles, Sandra Kay Jaynes, Jacob Jaynes, Gavin Jaynes, all of North Richland Hills, TX, Ferris McNelly, of Ventura, CA, and his great grandchildren, Kasey, Dakota, and Preston McNelly of North Richland Hills, TX. He is also survived by his brothers Eddie McNelly and his wife Carolynn, of Rowena, TX, Ronald McNelly and his wife Linda of Aumsville, Oregon, and sister Theresa and her husband Ricky Agnew of Talpa, TX.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Sandra Jean Steward McNelly, his father A.C. McNelly, and his mother, Mary Odell McNelly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center, 705 East Santa Barbara Street, Santa Paula, CA, 93060 or the Ballinger Humane Society, 8908 Highway 67, Ballinger, Texas 76821
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses, doctors and staff of Ventura County Medical Center Hematology/Oncology Department, Ventura County Medical Center, Santa Paula Hospital, and Assisted Hospice.
Family and friends are invited to visiting hours to be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 from 10 to 1pm in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura, where Funeral Services will be in the Funeral Home's Chapel at 1pm with Robert Howell officiating. There will be a celebration of life at the airport restaurant in Santa Paula, The Hangar, from 4:30-7:30pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Memorial services in Texas will be held at Lange Funeral Home on April 13th, 2019 at 11 am with Rex Steward officiating. Burial will follow.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 31, 2019