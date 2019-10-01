|
Henry Borjas
Oxnard - Henry M. Borjas (Aka Gordy) passed away on September 25, 2019 due to complications from diabetes. Henry was born July 26, 1953 in Oxnard, CA to Henry and Ruth (Medrano) Borjas.
Gordy grew up in both Santa Paula and Oxnard. He graduated in 1971 from Santa Paula High School.
Gordy was a devoted son, brother, father, grandfather, nino and uncle. He was a giver and a caretaker at heart. He was the oldest of eight children and took tremendous pride in that role. After retiring from 35 years of working, his goal was to spend as much time with his family as possible. He loved being at all the games for his grandchildren, godchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as babysitting and chauffeuring all the kids to and from school. Anyone who ever crossed paths with him knew what a great man he was. Gordy will be missed greatly by those of us who were privileged to have had him in our lives.
Gordy is survived by his mother, Ruth Borjas; his children Raymond M. Borjas and Nicole M. Mendes; his grandchildren, Raymond J. Borjas, Jacqueline M. Mendes, Jonathan M. Mendes Jr., and Natalia M. Mendes; siblings Melissa Mendez and husband Eddie Mendez; Kenny Borjas and wife Elizabeth Borjas; sister-in-law Regina Borjas; Nancy Delgado and husband Jose Delgado; Tish Reyes and husband Oscar Reyes; and Sandra Borjas; his godchildren and many nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Enrique and Felipa Castaneda Borjas; maternal grandparents Macario Medrano and Rosario Barreras Guerra; his father Henry C. Borjas; sister Denise E. Borjas; brother Ernest J. Borjas; and great-nephew David Jimmy Torres.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019, in St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2511 South "C" St, Oxnard. A life celebration will follow after the Mass in the Msgr. Michael Condon Center, also at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction and in the care of Otto & Son's, Camino del Sol Funeral Home, 200 North "C" St., Oxnard, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 1, 2019