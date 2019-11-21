|
Henry Broutis
Ventura - Henry Broutis, a long time resident of Ventura, California died on October 24, 2019. Henry is survived by his wife Sheila, daughters Shvon and Shartan, and sons Stevon and Dion.
Aside from being a beloved family member, Henry will always be remembered for his dedication to helping those less fortunate than himself. He spent the last 25 years of his life working for the Khepera House, a Substance Abuse Treatment Program for men. It was there he was able to help countless individuals rebuild their lives and re-integrate themselves into the community. As a substance abuse counselor he taught clients how to process their emotions and live a better life. Many have cited Henry as a major role model on their road to recovery and the loss of this great man has brought much sadness to those who knew him. He will truly be missed by all those who loved him.
We ask that you join us for a celebration of his life on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 12 to 3 PM at Community Presbyterian Church, located at 1555 Poli St., Ventura, CA 93001.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019