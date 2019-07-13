|
|
Henry "Bud" C. Brigham
Ventura County - H.C. "Bud" Brigham, a long time Ventura County resident passed away on July 7, 2019. He was born on March 23, 1920 at St. Johns Hospital in Oxnard. After graduating from Oxnard High School, he attended Ventura College and graduated from Aero Industrial Tech Institute. During World War II, Bud served in the army in the Pacific. On May 22, 1942 Bud married Vivian Bryant and they later had a son Charles A Brigham. Bud managed and owned Dolly Brigham Dress Shop for over 30 years before retiring in 1982. As per Bud's request, there will be no service. He will be laid to rest at Ivy Lawn.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 13, 2019