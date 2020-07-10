Henry Florencio Contreras
Oxnard - On July 7th, a sunny Tuesday morning, Dad's eyes opened very widely for a final time as he was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven. We said a heavy heartfelt goodbye to our loving, extraordinary dad and husband, Henry Contreras. As much as this brings sorrow to our collective hearts, he will continue to be a pillar of strength and a constant source of joy for our family.
Dad loved people and anyone who knew or talked with him immediately understood how great of a conversationalist he was no matter who he was speaking to.
Dad was easy-going and loved making friends. We are so grateful for his shining personality and constant sense of humor, even in the face of insurmountable health challenges. He will always be looked upon as a proud family man, and encouraged the spirits of anyone he came into contact with.
Dad was born on May 26, 1958, in Los Angeles, California to Lupe and Henry Contreras. With a love for the Kern River, classic rock music, and physical activity, he went onto Long Beach State for college and sought out a career in law enforcement.
While working at Kaiser Hospital thirty four years ago in Pasadena, California, he met our mom Reyna. They knew immediately that they were perfect for each other in every single way and within a month, Dad proposed to Mom. After becoming engaged, Dad left for Glynco, Georgia to attend a law enforcement academy. He completed a total of three law enforcement academies and went on to become a Special Agent for the United States Department of Justice. Dad received awards and recognitions for his sharpshooting skills and trained alongside Green Berets in tough physically and mentally demanding conditions.
The health challenges that followed my dad after a workplace injury early in his career were dwarfed by his inner fortitude and love for life. His greatest accomplishments would follow his injury.
Dad coached our basketball and softball teams at Emilie Ritchen Elementary school, The Boys and Girls Club, and Pal Gym. He was awarded Parent of the Year for our school and would constantly offer his time to benefit the community.
Later in life Dad continued his many hobbies that included boating, home improvement projects, and spending quality time with his family nucleus, including his two dogs Yogi and Bear.
He is survived by his wife Reyna, son Derek, daughter Tamara, sister Sandy and many extended family members.
We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Assisted Hospice in Ventura, with special thanks to Dr. Rajala, Maria, Amanda, Elena, Gonzalo and Daniel.
Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to no more than 5 people at one time from 2:00pm to 5:30pm on Sunday, July 12th, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Monday, July 13th, 2020 at Santa Clara Church, 324 South E Street in Oxnard. Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, Santa Clara Church is limited to no more than 90 people inside the church. Please visit www.santaclaraparish.org
under "Funeral Attendance" to reserve your seat. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H Street in Oxnard.
To sign the family's online guestbook, click on Henry's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com
.