Henry MacDonald Robertson
Scottsdale - Henry MacDonald Robertson, Scottsdale AZ. Born April 27, 1935 in Joliet, Il, Died May 2, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Phyllis Robertson (Goodburn) in 2008. Henry passed away in Scottsdale, AZ. Henry is survived by his three sons Craig, Kirk, and John; six grandchildren Caryn, Jeffrey, Paul, James, Olivia, and Faith; and three great-grandsons Jackson, Charlie, and Kye.
Henry graduated from Arizona State University in 1956 and became an engineer in the early development of silicon wafers. The family moved from Scottsdale, AZ in 1962 to Ventura, CA. After graduating in 1968 with a Masters Degree in Education from the University of Southern California, he became a chemistry teacher at Buena High School for many years. He was active in the Ventura Teachers Assoc, and was president during the 70's. Later he moved to Balboa Middle School as a vice principal and later principal. For the School years ending in June 1995, 1996, 1997 Henry was the principal at Ventura High School (where all three sons graduated). He was very proud of his career as an educator.
Henry and Phyllis shared a passion for the outdoors; hiking, camping, and a love of Yosemite's beauty. After retirement Henry and Phyllis traveled the world together exploring Asia, Africa, Australia, and Europe. They summered in McCall, ID and wintered in Scottsdale, AZ. Together they explored our world.
Due to the nature of our world currently, there are no services planned. At some point in the not too distant future there will be a scattering of both Henry and Phyllis' ashes at their favorite location near Yosemite.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 5 to May 8, 2020