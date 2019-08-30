|
|
Henry (Hank) Morris
Ventura - Henry (Hank) Morris was called home on August 21, 2019 after a brief hospitalization and period of limited recovery, though maybe it was really a "broken heart" after losing his Wife Jan Morris just months before. Hank and Jan are now reunited for eternity.
Hank was born to Henry and Hazel Morris in Monrovia, California on December 22, 1929; where he spent his childhood and early adulthood, attending school, and ultimately meeting his future wife, Janet (Jan) Noyes. After they were married, they remained in California, spending a lifetime together living in San Diego, Monrovia, Covina, Ventura, and then to Foster City to be closer to family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Hazel; his Wife Jan of 68 years, and leaves behind his children Richard (Rick) Morris, Charles (Chip) Morris, Shelley Morris Rosales, and John Morris, his Daughter-in-Laws Cindi Morris, Donata Morris, and Lisa Morris, his Son-in-Law Peter Rosales, and grandchildren Meghann Rosales, Arik Morris, and Michael Rosales, and Great Granddaughter Aria Morris.
The family had the opportunity to spend a lot of time in those final weeks with Dad, knowing that he had been there for us through our trials and life challenges, that ultimately led to great childhoods, and our individually successful lives and families.
Though Hank may be best known for his many work accomplishments, he was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather. Each of his survivors have countless memories, that range from his involvement with Rick and Chip in scouting, and their memorable hikes up Mount San Gorgonio "Old Greyback", as part of a ritual to install the manly Morris spirit in his boys, and to relive his many trips up the 11,000 foot peak as a young boy. Under day and night conditions the two boys and their Father would pack up and summit the mountain, camping under the stars. Later on, he shared many similar experiences in the outdoors with John while involved in scouting; though for John the many deep-sea fishing trips that stoked his lifelong love of fishing and the sea were most memorable. There were numerous family camping trips, always started seemingly in the middle of the night as the family ventured off to the mountains or the beach for an annual family vacation fondly remembered by Rick, Chip, Shelley, and John. Many will remember Dad and Mom's involvement in the founding of the Church of the Foothills in Ventura and their commitment never wavered. Always staying true to his unerring "engineer's" perspective on any problem no matter how simple or complex, he ensured it was done right. Some of the more memorable projects included major rewiring of boats for John and Rick that were likely responsible for avoiding a fire at sea; and supervising Rick, John, and Mom as they built a deck at the family home that was somehow successfully built without a full engineering analysis.
Hank had a stellar career that included work with leading edge defense companies to include AeroJet, Belock, Convair and General Dynamics, and a one-year activation as a Navy Reservist during the Korean War, before ultimately being recruited by the US Navy as a missile system engineer. He was responsible directly and indirectly for major innovations in multiple leading-edge missile systems that to this day are critical to national defense. In many respects, more importantly he readily shared his knowledge and insight with colleagues, and mentored countless incoming young engineers ensuring that these advancements helped to pave the way to continued excellence. These accomplishments were often officially recognized, though without a doubt his proudest moment was receiving the coveted Eli Thomas Reich Award for Engineering Excellence. He was a founding member of the NEMESIS Alumni Association and was instrumental in efforts to preserve the history and countless accomplishments of these early pioneering years in the realm of missile system engineering.
A long-time friend of Hank's, Ross Cohen offered these words that very eloquently capture the essence of Dad "The passing of a great American, Husband, Father, Colleague, and Lover of His Country and Family. Nothing was too hard for Hank if it involved any of these and more. He was our reminder to stay conscious of what our conscience was telling us to do. May God care for him and rest his soul in peace."
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Church of the Foothills, located at 6279 Foothill Rd, Ventura, California 93003 on October 19, 2019 at 10AM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either of these organizations:
The Mary B. Thorne Scholarship Fund - 537 LaCasita Lane, Monrovia, California 91016
The Church of the Foothills at 6279 Foothill Rd, Ventura, California 93003
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 30, 2019