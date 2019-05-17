Services
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Henry Knaust
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Ventura , CA
Henry O.C Knaust

Ventura - Henry O.C. Knaust 68, passed away May 11th 2019 at his home in Ventura, CA. Hank was a devoted husband, married 40 years to the love of his life Carol. He was a loving father to Brooke & Brian Milton and Ashley & Paul Ramsey and a devoted grandfather to Brinley, Lauren & Blakely. Hank is survived by his parents Henry E. Knaust ( Donna ) of Naples, FL and Reidun Jones ( Rev. Thomas ) of Columbia, IL.

Hank was dearly loved and admired by his brother Eric and his sisters Laurel, Wendy, Martha and Anne-Marie. After moving to Ventura from Illinois over 40 years ago, he managed the Dole Mushroom Farm and later owned and operated his own canning company with pride and integrity.

Hank was a man of deep faith and served with honor as an elder of Grace Lutheran Church for several years. He touched many lives in the community and he will be deeply missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Ventura on Saturday May 18th at 2:00 in the afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to have any donations go to Grace Lutheran Church or Buena Vista Hospice Care.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 17, 2019
