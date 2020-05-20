|
|
Henry Ortiz Estrada
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Henry O. Estrada. A beloved husband and father who passed away on May 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his love ones. He was 83 years old.
Henry was born in Ventura, CA to Louis and Jessie Estrada on July 25, 1936. He married the love of his life Lydia, on April 14, 1956. They just celebrated 64 years together.
Our father worked as a hairstylist but his real passion was music. His greatest musical accomplishment was mastering the saxophone and flute and joining his brothers and forming The Estrada Brothers Latin Jazz Band. He enjoyed this immensely for many years.
He is survived by his wife Lydia; his children Hank, Gigi (Steve) and Sergio Estrada, his brothers Angel (Tila) of Oxnard, CA, Ruben Estrada of Camarillo, and sister Esther (Richard) Ramirez of Davis CA. He is proceeded in death by his father, Louis Estrada, mother Jessie Estrada, brothers Louis, Thomas, Ralph, Manuel, Robert Estrada and sister Sally Vargas.
Dad, we love you and will miss you forever. Save us a seat at the piano bar.
Arrangements under the direction of Santa Clara Mortuary.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 20 to May 24, 2020