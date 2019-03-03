|
Henry Osuna Sr.
Santa Paula, CA
Henry Osuna, Sr. was a member of "the Greatest Generation." Born to Jesus and Maria Osuna on 1922 in Los Angeles, he moved to Santa Paula as a young child where he and his eight siblings grew up during the tough years of Great Depression. Henry and his siblings worked hard to support their family. Due to their athleticism, charisma, and good manners, they helped to change the racism and segregation that were present in Santa Paula during those times, being eventually welcomed by the people of Santa Paula to "the other side" of 10th St.
He met and married his first wife, Ruby Munoz, during the early part of World War II and his first child Linda, was born in 1943, when he deployed by the Army to the Pacific Theater. There he served as a medic during some of the most brutal conflicts of the war. His only regret was that he could not save more lives. Upon his return, though forever affected by his service, he moved forward, expanding his family with two more children - Henry Jr. and Irene. He eventually became known in the community as the friendly neighborhood milkman, a great softball player, an active member of the Knights of Columbus, a community do-gooder, and a talented artist.
After Ruby passed in 1984, he fell in love with and married Josie Lovio in 1989. He adored all of Josie's children as his own - Irma, Jim, Frank, and Vivian. Even after Josie's passing in 2008, he continued to be a smiling face, entertaining everyone he encountered with his drawings, jokes, and stories of the past. Henry passed peacefully on February 28, 2019.
He is survived by four siblings, five children, and grandchildren, nieces and nephews too numerous to count. He deeply loved the City of Santa Paula and always thought of it as the best place on Earth.
Please join us at his funeral Mass at 10:30am on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at St. Sebastian Parish located at 235 North 9th Street in Santa Paula and pray for the repose of his soul to Our Lord through the intercession of Our Blessed Mother.
