Henry R. Del Valley
Henry R. Del Valley, 88, joined his heavenly Father July 8, 2020 with his daughter; Monique by his side in Camarillo, California.
Henry was born January 8, 1932 in El Paso, Texas to Lorenzo and Celia Del Valley and was the middle child of 5 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughter; Monique Castro, grandchildren; Ryan Racicot (wife Tirzah), Christopher, Katelyn and Alex Castro.
Preceded in death by his wife of 58 years; Grace, infant children Delma and James, his parents, and siblings; Albert, Helen, Larry, Vera and Randy.
Henry was a veteran of the Air Force, who proudly served his country. During his 4-year enlistment, he served 2 1/2 years of foreign service and received two medals: National Defense Service and Good Conduct.
He retired from ABEX Corporation, Aerospace Division, after a 27-year career as a Quality Assurance Engineer. After his retirement, he continued to stay busy working for more than a decade in quality assurance and control and as a Longshoreman "extra" at the Port of Hueneme.
Henry was very forward thinking in his ambitions to grow beyond stereotypes of the 60's. His beliefs for a building better life were shared with his beloved wife and daughter. He instilled in them and other family members the belief that anything was possible. The color of your skin, your gender, or race was not a barrier great enough to hold you back. The world was your oyster.
He was a great influence for the two most important women in his life, Grace and Monique. Although though his ambitions were great, his homelife was simple. Enjoying many family barbeques with his two favorite girls, or his extended family of in-laws, or spending time with his grandchildren and daughter - breaking bread and hearing about the old days. He also enjoyed having Quarter horses, it wasn't just a hobby - Henry loved his horses. There he and his daughter spent many weekends bonding. Henry was a man of many gifts and one of them was being an excellent provider for his family. There wasn't much he would say "No" to. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Henry was a conversationalist with an equally great sense of humor. Someone that people were drawn to. In retrospect, Henry was charming, as much he was handsome. He was very intelligent, articulate, hard working and most of all, very loving. He was thoughtful and even romantic. There are so many cards and dried flowers that Grace saved throughout the years. His love for Grace was unwavering, as was hers for her beloved "Viejo".
Becoming a grandfather was his greatest joy; and was lovingly known as Tata. Whether he was sitting courtside side cheering on one of his grandchildren or sitting quietly in the stands watching his grandchildren Ryan, Chris, Katie and Alex graduate from preschool to university, it was always with such an overwhelming sense of pride and unconditional love. It was rare, if ever he missed an important event of theirs.
In this last chapter of his life Henry and Grace were inseparable, holding hands everywhere they went, looking out for each other, missing each other dearly if separated only by sight. And yes, even sharing a random kiss often. Grace's recent death left Henry with a broken heart and void so great that like in the beginning of their relationship, he could not be without her. So, it was time to be reunited again...Henry and Grace - together forever.
Though Henry will be greatly missed, his family takes comfort in knowing Nana & Tata are back together again.
Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to no more than 5 people at one time from 2:00pm to 5:30pm on Thursday, July 16th, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, July 17th, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 500 North Juanita Avenue in Oxnard. Due to ongoing changes to the Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, services are subject to change. Please refer to our website below for any changes. Interment with military honors to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H Street in Oxnard.
To sign the family's online guestbook, click on Henry's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148