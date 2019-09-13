|
Henry Vasquez Ramirez
Fillmore - Henry Vasquez Ramirez, aged 86, a former long-term resident of Fillmore, died peacefully in his sleep on August 23, 2019, while in the care of Sally's Residential Care Home in Camarillo. Sally's and Livingston Memorial tirelessly and lovingly cared for Henry in his final months.
Henry grew up in Rancho Sespe and graduated from Fillmore High School in 1951. While in school he was active in sports and played in a band that was often the entertainment at school dances. After high school he joined the Navy from 1952-1956, and during the Korean Conflict spent time on destroyers, aircraft carriers, and mine sweepers as a Machinist Mate 2nd class. Once his military service was complete, he returned to Fillmore where he worked various jobs, most notably as a bus driver for the Fillmore Unified School District. Anyone who rode the bus knew Henry. He drove for field trips, sports activities, and band competitions as well as maintaining a regular school route taking kids to and from school. He was also a staple at Briggs Hardware, where his coffee cup was among the dozens hanging on a rack in the back. He served the community as a volunteer fireman, rising to the rank of Captain, was active in the Fillmore Methodist Church, the Food Share program, and was a founding member of the Fillmore Citizen's Patrol. He was a Scout leader for Troop 406 long after his sons aged out, and a member of the Fillmore High School Boosters Club. His recipe for the Booster Club garlic bread has become famous.
All his life Henry loved keeping his cars in tip top shape and was a member of the Corvair Club of Ventura County. He was meticulous in his home landscaping and yard upkeep. His love of barbecuing gave way to his love of camping, as his campers grew over time from a small 2-wheel trailer to a 30-foot motor home.
Henry was devoted to Ramona, his wife of 61 years, until her death in February 2019. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Pablo and Guadalupe, and siblings Carmen Davis, Raul, Esther Robles, Paul, and Raymond.
Henry is survived by his children Greg (Shaune), Leticia (Mike) Bradley, and Mike (Kathy) Berg; grandchildren Taylor, Hayley, and Jonathan; siblings Rachel Calzada, Arthur, Tommy, Linda Venegas, Gilbert and Anita Limon, and a large extended family.
Mass will be celebrated Monday, September 16 at Sacred Heart Church in Ventura, at 10:30, followed by interment at Bardsdale cemetery.
Because of Henry's commitment to the City of Fillmore and Fillmore High School, in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Henry's name to the Fillmore High Alumni Scholarship Fund, 559 Sespe Ave, Fillmore, CA 93015 (www.fillmorehighalumni.com).
