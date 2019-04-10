|
|
Herbert "Richard" Carlson
Camarillo, CA
Richard passed away peacefully at home, one month before his 93rd birthday. He was born in the Pelham Bay area of the Bronx, to Walter and Anna Carlson, immigrants from Sweden. It was in the Bronx that he met his wife, Audrey, at 14 years old.
When Richard was barely an adult, he chose to miss his high school graduation ceremony and join the Marine Corps. He would go on to achieve the rank of Sergeant Major. He was eager to serve his country and came home on a brief leave to marry Audrey. Afterwards, he signed up for the Marine Corps. Reserves and attended Pratt Art Institute in NYC.
Two years later, Richard and Audrey's first daughter was born and then their son. By then, he bought a new house out on Long Island. He began a career with the Grumman Aircraft Corp. as a Technical Illustrator (The only illustrator in his dept. with an office because he smoked cigars as he worked!) before their last child, another daughter, was born. Concurrent with his career in Aerospace, Richard served his Marine reserve duty that lasted 37 years and included several two-week training sessions in California. Richard loved California. In 1974, Grumman offered him a transfer to Miramar Air Force Base in San Diego. He packed up the family and happily headed west. After four years, Grumman transferred him to Pt. Mugu and he moved to Camarillo, which became his comfortable home.
Upon retiring from Grumman, Richard went to work for ITT for five years and then decided to enjoy some free time. He and Audrey traveled and enjoyed family gatherings and attending church together as a family.
A few years after his wife passed, Richard moved to his eldest daughter's home and had a lovely apartment to enjoy, painting what he wanted to create...Hollywood's notable stars. A talented artist as a young man, he always embraced the story behind the painting. Spending many hours on detail and research for his art piece, he took time out to relax with a couple of cigars daily, have an occasional martini, listen to Frank Sinatra and the Big Bands and try his luck with the slot machines. His past 17 birthdays were celebrated BIG and yet he always remained true to the humble, loving Christian gentleman that he was. He is sadly missed by his daughters, Linda (husband Tom) and Janice (husband Doug); his son, Curt; his granddaughters, Renaye, Erika, Tiffany and Jennifer; his great grandchildren, Gavin, Abella and Audrey; as well as other relatives and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 12th at 3pm, officiated by Pastor Rob Rebensal of Peace Lutheran Church in Camarillo.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 10, 2019