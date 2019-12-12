|
In Loving Memory of
Herman B. Evans
10/15/1923 - 12/11/2018
One year ago this month, Chief Petty Officer Herman B. Evans, surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully at St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, California, on December 11th, 2018 at the milestone age of 95. His passing occurred just a few weeks after being featured in the November 2018 issue of the U.S. Navy Fleet Reserve Association, (FRA). The US Navy transferred Chief Evans to Point Mugu, California in 1959. He brought with him his loving wife Lucille and children Joe, Sandi Thomason & Jan Evans. Up until the past two years of his life, Chief Evans lived in his Oxnard home before moving to the Ventura Townehouse Senior Community.
Chief Evans, a loving husband, father, great & great-grandfather was born on Oct. 15, 1923, in Big Sandy, Tennessee. He grew up on a simple farm with his parents Henry "Gordi" and Jewell Evans and older brother and best friend, Henry, with whom he was very close to throughout Henry's life. Henry also brought his family to be raised in Oxnard in 1965.
Chief Evans actually had two families: The first being his late wife of 60 years, Lucille Butterfield, who was from Bigfork, Montana, his son Joe and daughters, Sandi and Jan; and his second family, the U.S. Navy, in which he served 30 years, becoming the Navy's youngest chief petty officer at the young age of 19, in what has been hailed as the country's "Greatest Generation."
As the FRA reported in their article, Chief Evans, hearing the call of duty, left high school early and enlisted in the regular Navy on Dec. 18, 1940, at the very young age of 17. He loved recounting stories of his days in the Navy and the journeys and adventures afforded to him with his 20 years of active duty and 10 additional years in the Navy Reserve. He served a total of 30 years of dedicated service to this country. Chief Evans enjoyed a very illustrious career in the Navy. One of his proudest moments of his life, was on Feb. 1, 1943, when at the young age of 19, he was promoted to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Still to this date, he remains the Navy's youngest person to be promoted to this rank.
During his 20 years of active duty career, he traveled the world with missions to Argentina, Newfoundland, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Iceland, England, Bermuda and the Netherlands. In typical military fashion, Chief Evans moved his family around the country to Maine, New York, Virginia, Maryland, California and Hawaii.
In 1956, at the age of 33, Chief Evans also had the honor of escorting Doris Day to a War Bonds Gala. The opportunity to escort a gorgeous Hollywood actress was a major thrill of a lifetime for a young boy coming from a small farm in Tennessee.
During his Navy days, Chief Evans picked up the nickname, "Skinner," always one to get the job done and entertain those around him throughout the process with a good story or yarn.
Skinner loved working with the Navy's aircraft. During this time, as a Naval aviation machinist's mate CPO, he realized that crews were spending an immense amount of time when they were trying to make repairs and could not reach inaccessible parts. An entrepreneur in his own fashion & always trying to find a better way, in 1953, while at the Naval Air Station in Patuxent River, Maryland, Skinner invented and patented an aircraft tool to solve this problem. Since Skinner was in the service when he patented this invaluable tool, he never received any royalties for his invention.
In 1943, Skinner met his future wife Lucille of 60 years, a Hollywood love story, that is only found in the movies. While dispatched to San Diego to pick up some aircraft parts repaired, "Skinner" was out on the beach one day and met two young women named Frances and her younger sister Lucille. Both sisters had moved to San Diego from Montana to join the war effort by working at a factory turning out World War II aircraft. After one date with Lucille, Skinner was deployed back to England. When Skinner returned to San Diego they had their second date. Needless to say, Skinner was smitten by this young woman from Bigfork, Montana and wanted to marry her, but having discovered the big city of San Diego, Lucille was not as eager to get hitched. They finally did marry on June 17, 1944, at the Little Brown Church in Bigfork, Mt. Not many years later, Skinner's brother Henry, who was also now in the Navy, met Lucille's sister, Frances, and they soon also married. A double love story — brothers marrying sisters. Each of them stayed married for the rest of their lives, with Skinner and Lucille being married for 60 years.
After serving several tours of duty together as a family, Skinner and Lucille, with their three children, Joe, Sandi and Jan, were transferred to Point Mugu, California, in 1959. In less than a year, they were all shipped off to Oahu, Hawaii, for a short time before returning to Oxnard, where Skinner and his family settled down in 1960. After 20 years of active duty, Skinner retired from the regular Navy on July 12, 1960. He then signed up for 10 years in the Navy Reserve, totaling 30 years of service. During his 30 years of service, Chief Evans was awarded the World War II Victory, Asiatic Pacific Area and American Theatre medals.
After leaving active duty, Skinner worked with Abex Aero Space Engineering for several years until he formed his own company in 1972. He later joined MVS in 1997, run by successful local business entrepreneur and millionaire Martin "Bud" Smith. Skinner loved his many years working as Bud's right-hand man, helping to erect building after building in California, including "The Tower" in Oxnard and participating in the founding of Oxnard College. As Skinner would say, they had many good times together, especially spending countless weekends on Bud's boat, the "Dry Martini."
On Saturday, July 6, 2018 Chief Petty Officer Herman B. Evans was given full military honors in Bigfork, Montana, where his married life began with his loving wife Lucille. Family and friends from Bigfork and around the country participated in this emotional tribute that took place outside the Bigfork Hall with a 21 gun salute and stirring sounds of the bugle being played in the background. The ceremony concluded with the Honor Guard presenting CPO Evans' son, Joe, with the folded American flag and three shells.
Needless to say, in military and civilian life, Skinner lived life to the fullest, never taking a moment for granted. His philosophy on life, was that everything was and should be "Ship-Shape!" This was a credo to which he lived to his last day and encouraging those he loved around him, to do the same.
Skinner leaves behind three adult children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
